Watch: Noida twin tower demolition from different angles

The Supertech twin towers in Noida were demolished on Sunday afternoon, August 28. The Twin Towers’ demolition process concluded within just nine seconds using a technique called 'implosion'.

For the demolition, around 3,700 kg of explosives - a mix of dynamite, emulsions and plastic explosives - were used. The cost of demolition was approximately Rs 20 crore, which was paid by Supertech. The Supertech Twin Towers were demolished after having been found illegal.

The Supertech twin towers, also known as Apex and Ceyane towers, were turned into debris following the order of Supreme Court, which said that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

Here are the visuals of the Twin Tower demolition from different angles:

While the maids are crying 😢 pic.twitter.com/oXpbczp7S1 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 28, 2022

Noida Supertech twin towers demolished. Towers reduced to dust in seconds 😯 #TwinTowers pic.twitter.com/quyVXDtEqz — బెజవాడ కుర్రోడు 💥 (@AyanPawanist_) August 28, 2022

