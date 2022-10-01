WATCH: PM Modi drives a car in Sweden from Delhi using 5G tech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, remotely conducted a test drive of a car in Sweden in Europe from the Ericsson stall at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.

Modi was using the newly launched 5G technology to drive the car in another part of the planet. Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared glimpses of Modi’s this feat on Twitter and wrote, “India driving the world.”

India driving the world.



At the Swedish telecommunication giant Ericsson’s stall, the vehicle was set up to navigate a closed indoor course in Europe and PM Modi managed the vehicle via controls.

PM Modi, who also inaugurated the India Mobile Congress 2022 exhibition and launched the 5G mobile telephony services in India, at the exhibition visited the pavilions of the different telecom operators to experience the 5G technology.

Modi, at Reliance Jio's stall, was informed about the latest 5G technology by Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani. PM also visited the stalls of Airtel, Vodafone Idea and C-DOT among others.

Union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, at the event, said that this day will be recorded in golden letters. "Telecom is the gateway, the foundation of Digital India. It is the mode to bring digital services to every person," said Vaishnaw.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, who promised to deliver 5G to every town, every taluka by December 2023, said, "I can say we are ready to take leadership and Indian Mobile Congress should now become Asian Mobile Congress & Global Mobile Congress. India may have started a little late, but will finish first.”