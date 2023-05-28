Watch: PM Modi felicitates workers involved in construction of New Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday felicitated the workers who helped in the building and development of the New Parliament House, which he inaugurated today.

He felicitated the construction workers with traditional shawls and handed over mementoes ahead of the inauguration of the New Parliament building.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi felicitates the workers who helped in the building and development of the new Parliament House. pic.twitter.com/r6TkOQp4PX May 28, 2023

On Sunday morning, dressed in a traditional attire, Modi walked into the Parliament premises from its Gate number 1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for the inauguration of the New Parliament building.

The prime minister prostrated before the "Sengol" and sought blessings from high priests of various adheenams in Tamil Nadu with the holy sceptre in hand.

Modi then carried the "Sengol" in a procession amid tunes of "nadaswaram" and chanting of Vedic mantras to the new Parliament building and installed it in a special enclosure on the right side of the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar and Jitendra Singh, chief ministers of several states and BJP president J P Nadda was present on the occasion.

PM Modi took a decision to adopt Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal. This is the same Sengol that was accepted by the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru at his residence on the night of August 14, in the presence of several leaders.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Minister Amit Shah had stated that the PM will felicitate and honour 60,000 workers who built it.

“The new Parliament building has been constructed in record time and the PM will felicitate and honour 60,000 workers who built it. The new Parliament building shows PM Modi’s long-term vision,” said Amit Shah.

