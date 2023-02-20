WATCH: Student preparing for NDA drowns in Haridwar while making video

A student preparing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) exams in Dehradun drowned in Ganga in Uttarkhand’s Haridwar while making a video. The youngster drowned in front of his friends and the incident was captured on his friend’s phone. According to an AajTak report, the student jumped into the fast-flowing river and could not come to the shore. The student drowned in the river a few seconds later.

During all this, a person can be heard saying ‘Dub Gaya.. Dub Gaya’ (he is drowning). While the body of the deceased student has not been found yet, he has been identified as Ayush Patwal. Patwal was a resident of Pratap Vihar in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. He was staying in Dehradun for NDA preparation. He came to Haridwar with his friends for a vacation on Saturday. All the friends were taking a bath in the river Ganga near the Om bridge.

Meanwhile, many search teams are engaged in finding Ayush and his family has also been informed about the incident. They have reached Haridwar. Haridwar City SP Swatantra Kumar Singh told AajTak that a similar incident took place earlier as well wherein a young man drowned in water as he got tired of swimming.

SHO of city police station Bhavna Kainthola told the Times of India that the incident took place at around 4 pm and police divers reached the spot immediately to conduct a search operation for almost an hour till it was dark.

He also appealed to people to not enter the river if they don’t know how to swim and take the support of the railing to take a bath. A local also said that the current of Ganga is swift in areas like Haridwar and Rishikesh and that the authorities concerned should place more warning signboards in such places. He added that many tourists take the fact that Ganga's current is swift in areas such as Haridwar and Rishikesh lightly and drown.

