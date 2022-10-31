Morbi bridge collapse video: The moment the bridge snaps and people fall in Machchhu river

The Morbi suspension bridge in Gujarat snapped, leading to the death of 141 people, and injuring many on Sunday. A video that captures the exact time when the Morbi bridge collapsed, shows many people on the bridge, who then fall into the Machchhu river. People can be seen shaking the bridge right before it snaps.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 304, 308 and 114. The FIR has named the “agency” who had responsibility of maintaining the bridge, and the “agency” involved in the management of the Morbi bridge.

Scary as hell, one person is swinging playfully on the bridge , will it sways wildly and in split second the bridge comes down #Morbi pic.twitter.com/NuapKdRE8H — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) October 31, 2022

The report stated that the collapse of the bridge happened due to management fault and faulty construction. It stated that gross negligence and a push to open the bridge for tourism led to the collapse of the bridge, leading to the tragedy. The FIR stated that the bridge was not properly maintained and repaired.

However, it must be mentioned that the bridge was reopened five days ago after it underwent repair work and renovation.

Built in 1887, the length of the bridge is 765 ft, with a width of 4.6 ft and height of 60 ft. At the time of collapsing there were 250-300 people on the bridge.

“Without quality check, without proper management and maintenance, due to high negligence this incident has taken place,” the FIR stated.

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said that the government of Gujarat must be held accountable for this incident because reports suggest that the renovated bridge was reopened after it obtained a government tender. “So why was the Gujarat government not aware that this bridge was reopened without obtaining a fitness certificate and requisite permissions from them?,” said the spokesperson.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased and a compensation of Rs 50,000 for those injured, while the Gujarat government announced Rs 4 lakh for kin of the deceased and a compensation of Rs 50,00 for those injured in the Morbi bridge collapse.

