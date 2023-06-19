WATCH: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy relishes barfi made by UK PM Rishi Sunak's mother

A video of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak offering barfi (homemade sweet) made by his mother to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is going viral on the internet.

Recollecting the incident in an interview, Sunak said, ''My mum had got some Indian sweets that she wanted to give me that she'd made, called barfi. I saw President Zelensky on the Monday after that, and he and I were chatting, and he was hungry. So I actually gave him some of my mum's barfi, which she was very happy to see. She was thrilled by that.”

The UK PM shared the video on his Instagram account and wrote, "It's not every day that @zelenskiy_official tries your mum's, homemade sweets."

Netizens were delighted to see the video and one of them wrote, “Oh boy, no matter who u r PM or ordinary man, u don’t go without ur Mum’s homemade Barfi. It’s a Asian love.”

Another internet user wrote, “Indian mum don’t u just love them.”

“Great post PM! Home-made barfi is the best!!” wrote one user.

“There are only a few presidents as likeable as Rishi Sunak. Thank you for everything Sir Prime Minister,” wrote another one.

“Sharing and caring.. being human is more important than being a PM,” commented one of the Instagram users.

Recently President Zelenskyy, on his European tour, visited Britain intending to secure new weapons for a counteroffensive against Russia. The two leaders also met on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Japan, and the UK indicated it would start training Ukrainian fighter pilots to fly F-16s within the next couple of months.

“I am delighted that the G7 has agreed on the importance of giving President Zelenskyy the advanced military equipment needed to win this war and prosper as a free and democratic nation," Sunak said.

Sunak said Britain would provide Ukraine with air defense missiles and unmanned aerial systems, including new long-range attack drones with a more than 200 km range.

Rishi Sunak and Dutch leader Mark Rutte have also agreed to build an “international coalition” to help procure F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine.

