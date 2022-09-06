Watch: Unacademy CEO's family evacuated from their building on tractor in waterlogged Bengaluru

Edtech firm Unacademy’s CEO Gaurav Munjal, his family and his pet dog were evacuated from their building in Bengaluru amid torrential rains. The entrepreneur took to social media to share a video of them on a tractor. He also asked his followers to ‘direct message’ him in case they need any help. The video comes as parts of Bengaluru continue to remain submerged under water for the second day after torrential rains lashed the city.

“Family and my Pet Albus has been evacuated on a Tractor from our society that’s now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care. DM me if you need any help, I’ll try my best to help,” said Munjal.

Family and my Pet Albus has been evacuated on a Tractor from our society that’s now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care. DM me if you need any help, I’ll try my best to help. pic.twitter.com/MYnGgyvfx0 — Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) September 6, 2022

Bangaloreans have taken to social media to share videos of themselves travelling on tractors. One of them was Arjun Mohan, who is the CEO of edtech firm UpGrad – also Unacademy’s rival.

“State of Bangalore after yesterday’s rains. Entire area around Bellandur and Outer Ring Road is submerged and apartments are without power or water. I had to walk 7 km, take a tractor to cross waist deep water and hitch rides from passing bikers to reach office. Quite an adventurous day and looks like Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Karnataka govt has decided to do everything to keep us healthy with all the walking,” he said.

Bengaluru rains: Arjun Mohan on his tractor ride

Techies have taken to social media to share pics and videos from their “adventurous travel”. Considering the state of the city, multiple companies such as Swiggy and Goldman Sachs have asked their employees to work from home.

Bellandur, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, BEML Layout, Sarjapura Road are some of the most affected areas in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted further rains for Karnataka till September 9.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday night the government will release Rs 300 crore to manage the flood situation in Bengaluru, following a meeting with senior ministers and officials. The government will release Rs 600 crore to manage the flood situation in the state.

Also read: Bengaluru rains: IT employees reach office on tractor to escape knee-high water; watch videos

Also read: 'Coding not enough, also need to know swimming': Waterlogged Wipro office in Bengaluru evokes twisted humour

