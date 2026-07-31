Watched Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and dreamt of La Tomatina? This influencer says expect rotten tomatoes, packed crowds and chaos

"Don't expect the Bollywood version"

In the video, Anali is seen walking back after freshening up following the festival as she reflects on the experience.

She said many people assume La Tomatina is exactly like it was portrayed in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, but insisted that reality is very different.

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According to the influencer, the tomatoes used during the festival were rotten, leaving behind a strong smell that lingered throughout the event. She also said the crowds were far more intense than they appeared in videos online.

Watch the viral post here:

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Participants, she said, kept throwing tomatoes relentlessly, and anyone who tried to take out a phone to record videos immediately became a target. She urged travellers not to expect the cinematic version shown in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, saying the real festival was far more chaotic, physically demanding and much messier.

"One of the toughest experiences I've ever had"

In the caption accompanying her post, she called La Tomatina one of the world's most iconic festivals but also one of the toughest experiences she has ever had.

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She explained that the tomatoes were often rotten, the smell could be nauseating, and participants threw them with enough force to hurt. She added that people who were not physically strong might find the experience overwhelming.

She also described the festival as particularly intimidating as a woman, recalling that several husbands spent the event shielding their wives from the pushing crowds and flying tomatoes.

Rather than discouraging people from attending, she advised travellers to go with realistic expectations, prepare themselves mentally, and decide whether the experience was truly worth the expense before planning the trip.

The Bollywood connection

It wasn't social media that first made La Tomatina popular among Indian travellers. That credit largely goes to Zoya Akhtar's 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin.

One of the film's most memorable sequences showed the friends taking part in the tomato fight as Ik Junoon (Paint It Red) played in the background. Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy with lyrics by Javed Akhtar, the song's iconic line, "Hai Junoon, Hai Junoon, Ek Deewanagi," became closely associated with the festival and inspired thousands of Indians to add Buñol to their travel bucket lists.

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The influencer's experience, however, paints a different picture, suggesting that the real festival is much tougher, smellier and more chaotic than its colourful Bollywood portrayal.

What is La Tomatina?

La Tomatina is an annual festival held on the last Wednesday of August in Buñol, a small town near Valencia in eastern Spain. Regarded as the world's biggest food fight, it attracts thousands of participants from across the globe every year.

The tradition dates back to 1945, when a spontaneous scuffle during a local parade escalated into a tomato fight. Although the event was briefly banned, residents campaigned for its return, and it eventually became an official part of the town's annual festivities. In 2002, Spain recognised La Tomatina as a Festival of International Tourist Interest, cementing its place as one of the country's best-known cultural celebrations.

The tomato fight lasts for one hour, during which participants throw tonnes of overripe tomatoes specially grown for the event. Before throwing them, people are encouraged to squash the tomatoes to reduce the risk of injury. A water cannon marks both the beginning and the end of the battle.

Beyond the famous food fight, La Tomatina is part of Buñol's week-long festivities, which include music, parades, fireworks, street celebrations and community events. While it has become a global tourist attraction, the festival remains an important local tradition that celebrates the town's history, community spirit and cultural identity.