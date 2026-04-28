Watermelon safety explained: When to eat, when to avoid and what experts warn against

The mysterious death of a family of four in south Mumbai after suspected food poisoning has sparked concern over food safety and the possible dangers of contaminated fruit during peak summer.

According to police, Abdullah (40), his wife Nasrin (35), and their daughters Zainab (13) and Ayesha (16) fell seriously ill shortly after a family get-together at their JJ Marg residence on April 25.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Don't Miss: From ‘didi’ to '10 minute maid': Why more urban families are turning to app based house help?

The family and five guests reportedly ate chicken pulav during the gathering. After the guests left, the family consumed watermelon and soon began experiencing vomiting, dizziness and severe discomfort.

They were initially admitted to a private hospital before being shifted to JJ Hospital as their condition worsened. All four died on Sunday, with Abdullah becoming the last member of the family to succumb around 10.30 pm.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and are awaiting forensic and histopathology reports to determine the exact cause.

Doctors say something else may be involved

Doctors treating the family said the victims showed signs of severe food poisoning, including acute kidney damage. However, they cautioned against directly blaming watermelon.

Advertisement

“It is highly unlikely that watermelon alone — even if stale — could lead to such rapid and fatal outcomes in four individuals,” doctors at JJ Hospital reportedly told Times of India.

“There could be some contaminant, additive, or another underlying factor. At this stage, nothing can be ruled out,” said a senior doctor involved in the treatment.

Experts from KEM Hospital also stressed that watermelon is generally considered safe and is widely consumed during summer because of its high water content.

Gastroenterologist Dr Akash Shukla noted that while toxic reactions from contaminated food can occur, there is currently no scientific evidence directly linking normal watermelon consumption to such sudden fatalities.

Police said watermelon samples, viscera and gastric lavage samples have been preserved for detailed forensic analysis.

Advertisement

The sequence of deaths has added to the mystery. Zainab died first around 10.30 am, Nasrin passed away nearly three hours later, Ayesha died in the evening, and Abdullah late at night.

The family, known locally for running a mobile accessories shop in Andheri, was buried on Monday at Marine Lines Bada Qabristan.

Can watermelon actually become dangerous?

Food safety experts say watermelon is usually safe, but contamination, poor storage and unsafe handling can sometimes make it risky.

Because watermelons grow directly on the ground, their outer surface can carry bacteria from soil, dirty water, transport surfaces or even animal waste. Experts warn that when an unwashed watermelon is cut, the knife can transfer bacteria from the rind into the fruit itself.

Health experts say bacteria such as Salmonella, Listeria and E. coli can multiply rapidly in cut fruit left outside during hot weather.

In rare cases, illegally used chemicals or artificial colouring agents may also contaminate fruits sold in markets.

When you should avoid eating watermelon

Experts say people should avoid eating watermelon if:

It smells sour, fizzy or fermented

The texture feels slimy, mushy or unusually sticky

There are visible mould spots or leaking juice

The flesh looks unnaturally bright red or releases colour into water

The fruit has been left cut and unrefrigerated for several hours

It tastes unusually bitter or alcoholic

Food safety experts also advise avoiding pre-cut watermelon sold in open roadside conditions without refrigeration during extreme summer heat.

Advertisement

When is watermelon safe to eat?

According to food safety guidelines, watermelon is generally safe when handled and stored properly.

Experts recommend:

Washing the outer rind thoroughly before cutting

Using clean knives and chopping boards

Refrigerating cut watermelon immediately

Consuming refrigerated watermelon within 3 to 5 days

Keeping cut fruit below 5°C in the refrigerator

Throwing away fruit left outside for more than two hours in hot weather

The US FDA also advises consumers to avoid buying bruised or damaged melons, as cuts and cracks increase the risk of bacterial contamination.

Who faces higher risk?

Doctors say food poisoning from contaminated fruit can become more serious in:

Children

Elderly people

Pregnant women

People with kidney disease

Those with weak immunity or chronic illnesses

In vulnerable individuals, severe dehydration, infection or electrolyte imbalance can quickly become dangerous.

Investigation still underway

For now, investigators have not confirmed whether the deaths were caused by contaminated watermelon, another food item, chemical poisoning or another toxic substance.

Doctors have urged people not to panic over watermelon consumption while the investigation continues.

At present, officials say it would be premature to blame the fruit alone until forensic reports establish the exact cause behind the tragedy.

(With inputs from PTI)