The Indian cricket team has officially witdrawn from the World Cricket League (WCL) 2025 semi-final match against Pakistan due to the ongoing tensions between the two countries, India Today reported, citing sources. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has been informed about India's decision to forfeit the game, implying that Pakistan has reached the WCL final.

The team has taken a stand similar to what they took in the group-stage match against Pakistan earlier in the WCL tournament.

Previously, several top former Indian cricketers, including Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh, called for a boycott of Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. On July 31, India was scheduled to play Pakistan in the semi-final of the tournament at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

The boycott came following remarks made by former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi. Earlier this year, Afridi accused the Indian government of orchestrating attacks on its own citizens in Pahalgam, a claim that has generated significant controversy.

Afridi said: "The terrorists continued to kill people in Pahalgam for an hour, and not a single Indian soldier out of 8 lakh showed up. But when they did, they blamed Pakistan."

The former Pakistani cricketer further claimed: "India carries out terrorism itself, kills its own people, and then puts the blame on Pakistan."

The Indian cricket board is reportedly under pressure to respond to Afridi's comments effectively. Meanwhile, one of the sponsors of Team India, EaseMyTrip, pulled out of the semi-final match, saying that terrorism and cricket can't go together.

“We applaud Team India @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends, you’ve made the nation proud. However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game. Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand. EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism. The people of India have spoken and we hear them. EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL. Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first, business later. Always. Jai Hind,” EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti wrote on X.

Shikhar Dhawan, shared the screenshot of a previous email with the WCL authorities, where he stated that he would not play in matches against Pakistan due to geopolitical tensions. During a match against England, he was asked if he would play in the semi-final against Pakistan, which he responded sternly, stating he would not play if he hadn't played earlier.

"Brother, you're asking this question at the wrong place right now. If you're asking that, do you think I’m going to answer? You shouldn't be asking this question. And if I haven’t played earlier, then I still won’t play," Dhawan said on July 27.

(With inputs from Rahul Rawat)