‘We are car-crazy’: Anand Mahindra shares pics of showroom after SUV XUV700's arrival

Indians and cars is a match made in heaven. Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra shared glimpses of the Mahindra showroom in Bengaluru when its latest SUV XUV700 was put on display. These images show buyers gathering inside and outside the Mahindra showroom in huge numbers.

The tweet by Mahindra has garnered over 5,300 likes at the time of writing this story. Mahindra tweeted, "You don't need much more evidence to know that we Indians are car-crazy. Crowds in (and outside) a Bengaluru showroom when the XUV700 arrived and was put on display. Bookings open on October 7," Mahindra tweeted while sharing these images.

You don’t need much more evidence to know that we Indians are car-crazy. Crowds in (and outside) a Bengaluru showroom when the XUV 7OO arrived & was put on display. Bookings open on October 7. pic.twitter.com/8uDl1Bbi1I — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 3, 2021

This tweet was met with much enthusiasm as a user named Balaji compared the craze for the newly launched Mahindra SUV to the launch of new Apple products. “It’s going the Apple way. Its not the car crazy people, these are good product crazy people,” Balaji had tweeted. Mahindra retweeted this tweet and wrote, “You make a very profound point. Hard to disagree.”

You make a very profound point. Hard to disagree. https://t.co/udOt5QK4gB — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 3, 2021

Auto maker Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) revealed its SUV XUV700 along with its features a day prior to Independence Day. The much-anticipated SUV will comprise a dual 10.25 inch display and will feature the new M&M logo.

XUV700 will be available in petrol and diesel engine variants and five-seater and seven-seater variants. This SUV also has an all-wheel drive option and manual and automatic transmission. Its mStallion gasoline engine can generate power of 200 PS and a torque of 380 Nm. While the turbocharged mHawk diesel engine can generate power of 185 PS, it churns out a torque of 420 Nm for the manual variant and 450 Nm for the automatic variant.

