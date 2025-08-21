'We banned gutka but have people stopped chewing?': Anupam Mittal questions real-money gaming action

Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal slammed India’s real-money gaming ban as “moral policing dressed up as policy,” warning it could cost the government billions in tax revenue while pushing users toward black markets.

In a post on Linkedin, Mittal criticized the move to outlaw real-money games, comparing it to ineffective bans on products like gutka. “We banned gutka but have people stopped chewing?” he asked, before outlining the industry's massive economic footprint.

Mittal claimed the sector generated ₹27,000 crore in GST, over ₹10,000 crore in advertising revenue, and provided “thousands a legit livelihood in games of skill.” He argued that addiction and financial harm, while real, are insufficient grounds for a full prohibition. “Do we ban alcohol because some become alcoholics? Do we ban stock trading because some blow up their savings?” he wrote.

According to Mittal, bans tend to backfire: “Govt loses revenue. Users lose protection. Black markets win.” He cited a reported ₹8.3 lakh crore illegal gaming market as evidence of the risks.

In the short term, he said, the policy “feels like we’ve shot ourselves in the foot.” While holding out hope that e-sports and skill-based platforms might benefit in the long run, Mittal questioned the intent behind the crackdown. “Let’s be honest,” he wrote, “right now it looks like moral policing dressed up as policy.”

He ended with a jab at government overreach: “Hope we’re not trying to out-ban China.”