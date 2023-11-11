'We got a lot of love from India, a lot of support': Babar Azam speaks on Indian hospitality at World Cup 2023

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Friday said he is thankful to Indian fans for their love and support to the Pakistan team during the ICC World Cup, which started on October 5. Babar came to India in September and had a turbulent campaign. Pakistan are at present staring at an early exit from the World Cup. In eight matches, Pakistan have 8 points. They have lost 4 games and won 4 games. Babar has scored just 282 runs with the help of four half-centuries.

A day before their crucial match against England in Kolkata on Saturday, Babar asserted that the Pakistan team has received a lot of love and support from the Indian fans.

"I got a lot of love from India, a lot of support. Not only me, the entire team. Of course, I was not able to get a good finish. My goal was to get a good finish in the batting. I didn't have a goal to score 50 or 100. The main thing was to make the team win in the tournament. The performance that helps the team, not my individual performance. I played slow, I played fast, depending on the situation. I play according to the situation and according to what my team need," Babar said in a pre-match press conference.

Babar and his men first arrived in Hyderabad. The fans were overwhelmed to see the players of the Pakistan cricket team. Babar had posted a picture on his Instagram handle to show his joy.

Shaheen Shah Afridi also lauded the Indians for their warm reception of the Pakistani cricketers.

Azam and company are facing a crucial match against England in Kolkata today. This is the last chance for Pakistan to qualify for the semifinals. But for the time being, it looks like Pakistan have lost the chance to go to the next round. Pakistan needed to bat first in Kolkata to keep alive their slim chances of making it to the semi-finals, but all hopes drained out once England won the toss and opted to bat first in the game.

After the toss, Babar said that they will try their best to perform well in this game.

"We wanted to bat first as well. But the toss is not in our hands, obviously. We have a good bowling attack. We need to bowl well and get them out as quickly as possible. We have one change. Hasan Ali is not playing, and Shadab Khan comes in," Pakistan captain Babar Azam said.