'We hire liars’: This ad agency’s ‘honest’ job postings has netizens divided

It is almost like an unspoken rule that employees and employers present a much more desirable front than in actuality during the recruitment process. It is only when one starts a job does the realisation dawn upon both the parties. Even the most honest employers and employees are not honest enough. But this ad agency is changing the pattern with its “honest” job postings that read like this – ‘Sometimes it’s good working here. Sometimes it is s***’, ‘We hire liars. Good writers can pretend to be anyone. That you?’, and ‘This job is brilliant. Apart from the tight deadlines, the demanding bosses, the constant knockbacks, the fussy staff…’

The ad agency, very aptly called Offended, is run by founder Dan Kelsall. In a recent post he spoke about these honest ads. “You see, we’ve been lecturing our clients for ages on the importance of being honest and transparent (and using humour) in your employer brand and recruitment marketing. Gone are the days of overselling a job or company, only for your new starter to realise it’s an utter shitshow the minute they set foot through the door. Doesn’t matter where you work, nothing’s that shiny. There are always good parts, and crap parts. You’ll never find a perfect employer or job,” he said.

Dan Kelsall's LinkedIn post on their honest job ads

He said that being honest in the job postings will allow employers to attract the right employees, who will also know what to expect from the first day.

So he decided to practice what they preach to create these job ads that were posted around Manchester. Offended is hiring account managers, writers, and video editors.

While many appreciated Kelsall’s ads for its honesty, some were unnerved by the raw honesty that, they said, would deter applicants from applying.

“How can you judge someone's skills and ability based on their application? Sometimes, you have to hire to know if they are good or not and conduct an interview. This advert will put off even the most skilled copywriter from applying. - in my opinion,” said a user, while another said, “You don't need a copywriter, you need a testosterone mop. Next to that: numbers. I really wonder how this worked out. A rise in applications? Or just more fitting applications?”

“Arrogant ads mean arrogant coworkers. Pretty cringey honestly. I'm good, thanks,” said a user, while another said, “This would put me off applying”.

Offended had also, previously, as an ad for itself, put up billboards of criticism it had received from its clients. That campaign, unlike this one, was unanimously applauded.

Also read: GAIL announces new jobs for engineer graduates. Check dates, application process

Also read: 'We are hiring': Air India, IndiGo, Vistara and AirAsia announce fresh jobs - check vacancies