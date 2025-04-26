'We pay taxes, get nothing... Is India even worth it': Bengaluru techie's extensive rant sparks debate on taxes, corruption

A Reddit post titled "Is India ever going to change? Or should I just leave already?" by user AdhesivenessBoth4928 has sparked widespread conversation about the quality of life for India's working middle class, touching a nerve among many professionals who feel increasingly disillusioned.

The user, a 30-year-old based in Bangalore with a household income of around ₹60 lakh, painted a bleak picture despite what many would consider a comfortable lifestyle. “On paper, we’re doing fine. But the quality of life makes me question if living in India is even worth it anymore,” he wrote.

Highlighting crumbling infrastructure, the user shared, "I live in Horemavu (Bangalore) — it takes me 40 minutes to cover 3 kms. Every road has either bottlenecks, broken or dug up. Construction is never-ending. Projects start, but never finish. Where’s the accountability?"

He pointed out the irony of paying the highest road taxes in the country yet getting "craters for roads, traffic nightmares, and constant construction" in return. "This is pure daylight robbery," he added.

Taxes and the lack of basic services were another flashpoint. "We pay massive taxes and get NOTHING back... no free healthcare, no decent education, not even reliable water. 30-40% tax and we still have to buy water?" he noted, comparing India unfavorably to countries like Canada and Germany.

On the social environment, the user wrote, "Dust everywhere. Noise. Stress. Road rage is normal. You can’t walk peacefully, you can’t breathe clean air. I don’t feel safe sending my wife out alone after 7 PM."

He also alleged rampant corruption in government offices, recounting that he had to pay a ₹2,000 bribe for a marriage certificate. "Nothing moves unless you bribe the babus," he said.

Many commenters resonated with the sentiment. One user reflected, "Was in Singapore... earning way less than my peers in India. But I was happy and proud there. Lifestyle was good, human life is valued, personal space is given priority, safety is at very top notch." He urged others to leave if possible: "For this country we are labourers and thick layers to extort tax. Nothing will change."

Another pointed out the deeper risk: "A significant number of highly skilled engineers and entrepreneurs are paying 30% or more in taxes. We risk losing these individuals to other countries that offer better opportunities, lower taxes, and greater respect for their expertise."

Some emphasised that money itself couldn’t bridge the gap. “I don’t see the Ambanis or Bollywood Khans out in the street but living a life in glass palaces,” one user said. He added, “To go out with your family and breathe fresh air, visit a park where it is safe for your kid to play... you gotta leave for a country which actually does something for you with your tax money.”

The original poster ended on a conflicted note: "I genuinely want to contribute to this country. I want to stay and build something here. But it just feels like the system is set up to squeeze the working class."