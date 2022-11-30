'We will pay $80/month': Vijay Shekhar wants this help from Elon Musk

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma is willing to pay $80 per month if Twitter CEO and the world’s richest man Elon Musk is willing to help him deal with fake accounts posing as Paytm Care handles. Sharma tweeted, “Dear Elon Musk, we will pay $80/month if you give us methods to fast forward blocking fake accounts impersonating Paytm Care handles here. (hint: they use our copyrighted logo in DP.)”

He was responding to a tweet by the account PAYTM CUSTOMER CARE which read, “Dear customer, “We regret the inconvenience you have. Request you to share your contact number via DM and we shall get in touch with you at AIRTEL customer support by calling four Kirti Sharma's secondary number 8144967361. Thank you.” ”

Dear @elonmusk we will pay $80/month, if you give us methods to fast forward blocking fake accounts impersonating @PaytmCare handles here. (hint: they use our copyrighted logo in DP) — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) November 30, 2022

A user replied to Sharma's tweet and shared a screenshot of another such message and wrote, "Sir even I got 3 messages yesterday and I eventually tagged Paytm." Another user urged Elon Musk to walk the talk on fake accounts.

In an attempt to weed out fake accounts on the social media platform, Twitter said earlier this month that it will enable organisations to identify accounts associated with them.

Musk tweeted at the time, “Rolling out soon, Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them.” While replying to a user, Musk stated that Twitter will enable organisations to manage affiliations.

Rolling out soon, Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

The development came after fake accounts posing as big brands including Elon Musk-owned Tesla and SpaceX and Roblox, Nestle and Lockheed Martin cropped up with blue checks. Meanwhile, Musk’s plans to roll out Twitter Blue relaunch may get delayed further due to the billionaire’s issues with Apple over a 30 per cent tax.

Paytm’s stock is down 0.53 per cent to trade at 481.55 apiece on the BSE at the time of writing this story.

