Weather news update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states during next 5 days, issues red alert for Uttarakhand

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over several states during the next 5 days. It has issued alerts for several districts in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

In its latest weather bulletin released this afternoon, the IMD said that an intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue over south Gujarat, north Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh during the next 4-5 days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the plains of Northwest India, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh from 14th-17th September.

For Uttarakhand, the IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for several districts from September 14 to 16. For September 17, the agency has issued red alert for three districts - Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, and Champawat. Himachal, however, is expected to see moderate rainfall compared to Uttarakhand. For Himachal, the weather agency has issued a yellow alert for the next five days.

The IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall over west Madhya Pradesh, ghat areas of central Maharashtra and Gujarat from 13th-15th; and over Konkan and Goa during 13th-16th September 2022. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over ghat areas of central Maharashtra on 15th September.

For Gujarat, the weather department issued an orange alert for two districts - Navsari and Valsad - and a yellow alert for the rest of the state on Wednesday. gHowever, from tomorrow, rainfall in the state is likely to decrease.

Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, south Interior Karnataka, and ghat areas of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

