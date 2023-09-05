Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in THESE states; check latest forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Monday, issued an Orange alert in Telangana predicting light to moderate rains in most places during the next three days.

"At present the upper air circulation indicates cyclonic circulation over West Central Bay and adjoining areas of Andhra Pradesh. This is likely to intensify into low-pressure areas in the next 24 hours," Dr K Nagaratna, Director at Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad told news agency ANI.

"There is a trough extending from the North-East Bay of Bengal to Andhra Pradesh. Under its influence, Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rains in most places during the next three days and many places thereafter," Nagaratna added further.

Meanwhile, as heavy rains lashed many parts of Kerala in the last couple of days leading to the death of two people in Alappuzha district, the IMD on Monday issued an Orange alert in two districts of the southern state.

The IMD issued an Orange alert in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts for Monday and Tuesday.

An Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm.

In its latest bulletin, the weather agency said light or moderate to isolated heavy rainfall activity would occur over Gangetic West Bengal on September 4 and 5, Odisha during September 4 to 7, and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during September 4 to 8.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Chhattisgarh on September 4 and 5 and over Vidarbha on September 5 and 6, it said.

"Light or moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Marathwada during 04th–07th and over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during 06th-08th September and over Gujarat Region on 06th & 07th September," the IMD said.

It said that light or moderate isolated to scattered rainfall or thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over East Uttar Pradesh on September 6 and 7; Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on September 8.

