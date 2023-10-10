Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains for many states till October 15; check latest forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted light to heavy rainfall in many parts of India over the next few days. Light rainfall at some places accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places is very likely over Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today and on October 14 and 15, as per the weather agency.

It further predicted rainfall in Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala till October 11. "Light to moderate rainfall at some places with isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala during 09th-11th October and reduction thereafter," the IMD said.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall. The warning comes at a time when Sikkim has been ravaged by a flash flood which claimed at least 70 lives, while search for 80 people who are still missing is underway.

While the Sikkim government said 36 people have died in the flash flood in the Teesta river triggered by a cloudburst in the early hours of Wednesday, the authorities of the neighbouring Jalpaiguri district of northern West Bengal reported that 41 bodies have been found at various places along the river which, after flowing through both the states heads towards Bangladesh, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the weather department also said that Southwest Monsoon withdrew from remaining parts of East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh; some parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and North Interior Karnataka; most parts of Maharashtra and some more parts of Central Arabian Sea on Monday.

Separately, it said that a north-south trough runs from Sub-Himalayan West Bengal to north Odisha across Gangetic West Bengal in lower tropospheric levels. A trough runs from Rayalaseema to Comorin area across Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels.

"A fresh western disturbance likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from 13th October, 2023," the IMD said.

