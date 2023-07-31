Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in THESE states till August 3; check details here  

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in several parts of India till August 3. Light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is predicted over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha till Thursday whereas similar weather conditions are likely in east Rajasthan on July 31 and August 2.

Light/moderate rain showers accompanied with isolated heavy downpour is also expected over Uttarakhand from August 1-3, west Uttar Pradesh on August 1 and August 2, and over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on August 2 and August 3.

The weather office has also predicted isolated thunderstorm and lightning activity over northwest India till August 3. The Met Department has also forecast light/moderate rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall over east Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh during the next five days.

The weather office has also predicted similar weather conditions over Gangetic West Bengal till August 2 and over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 3. Light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is also likely to occur over parts of Konkan, Goa and central Maharashtra during the next five days.

Telangana will witness light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall on August 1. Similar weather conditions are likely over coastal Karnataka on August 2 and August 3. The weather office also predicted hot and humid weather over Tamil Nadu on July 31.

Very heavy rain showers are also likely in parts of east Madhya Pradesh on August 2 as well as parts of Odisha till August 2. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail over parts of Jharkhand on July 31; Arunachal Pradesh on August 2 and August 3; Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from August 1-3.

Meanwhile, thunderstorm with lightning coupled with gusty winds speeding upto 40-50 kmph is very likely over parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands till August 3. Thunderstorm with lightning is also likely over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on July 31.

Similar weather conditions are likely in isolated places over east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from August 1-August 3. Thunderstorm with lightning is also likely in Vidarbha on August 2 and August 3.

