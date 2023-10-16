Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms at THESE places till Thursday

Weather Forecast Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall and thunderstorms across several parts of the country till October 19 (Thursday). Light to moderate rainfall at many places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gilgit, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on October 16.

Rainfall is also very likely to occur at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gilgit, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on October 17.

Parts of south India such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Karaikal and Mahe are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds speeding upto 30-40 kmph till October 17. Similar weather conditions are also expected to prevail in Lakshadweep area and south interior Karnataka on October 16.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated rainfall and thunderstorm and lightning is also likely to occur across parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands till October 19. The weatherman also stated that no significant changes in maximum temperature are expected over most parts of the country during the next 5 days till October 20.

Furthermore, the Met Department said that scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely to prevail over parts of Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Islands from October 20-21. Isolated to scattered rainfall is also expected to take place over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarbad, west Rajasthan, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the same time period.

The weather office has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe on October 16. Heavy rainfall is also expected to take place over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, south interior Karnataka, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Karaikal and Lakshadweep on the same day.

Parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Karaikal and Mahe are likely to witness heavy rainfall on October 17. Similar weather conditions are also likely to prevail over parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Mahe on October 18. Heavy rainfall is also very likely to prevail over parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands on October 19.

Moreover, thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds speeding upto 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated pockets of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep on October 16. Similar weather conditions have been predicted over Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep on October 17 and over Kerala and Mahe on October 19.

Thunderstorms with lightning has also been predicted at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands till October 19. Similar weather conditions are expected to prevail over isolated pockets of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, south interior Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 16.

Parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are also likely to witness similar conditions on October 17. Parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, and Karaikal are also expected to witness thunderstorms with lightning on October 18.

