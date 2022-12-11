'Welcome to Hell’: Travellers on chaos, disorganised check-in at Delhi airport

An unprecedented increase in winter travel has caused chaos at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Twitter has been flooded with complaints from travellers about long lines at security checkpoints and uncooperative staff.

Many people posted images of the Delhi airport's Terminal 3, where there are unending queues at the security checkpoints. Additionally, disorganised check-in and a rush in the lounge irked travellers who took to social media to complain about the unending chaos. T1, T2, and T3 are the three terminals at IGIA, which is also the country's largest airport.

TV anchor and author Rocky Singh tweeted a photo of a crowded security checkpoint at the T3 terminal at 5.30 a.m. today.

"Welcome to HELL," he said. "35 minutes to get into the airport - 25 minutes at a comparatively empty Vistara and now … the mother of all security lines … SECURITY !!! Abandon hope all ye who enter here."

Good morning - 5:30 am Delhi T3 and welcome to HELL … 35 minutes to get into the airport - 25 minutes at a comparatively empty Vistara and now … the mother of all security lines … SECURITY !!! Abandon hope all ye who enter here @JM_Scindia @ShereenBhan pic.twitter.com/uPBvVSJG5E — KHAUBOYS 🇮🇳 (@rockyandmayur) December 11, 2022

Another user wrote, "I have been through hell.”

One of the netizens compared the chaos of Delhi airport to Delhi's congested Sarojini Nagar market. “Wonder if this is Sarojni Nagar or #DelhiAirport”

Wonder if this is Sarojni Nagar or #DelhiAirport pic.twitter.com/tYpF8fdjqg — The Critic (@IamDilipYadav) December 11, 2022

Tennis player Riya Bhatia tweeted a picture of a chaotic scene at the Delhi airport with the caption, "Been here for last 30 minutes and still not halfway through the security check line on T3, Delhi Airport. What is going on?"

Been here from last 30 minutes and still not halfway through the security check line on T3, @DelhiAirport



What is going on?@AAI_Official help please 🙏

#help #airports #waiting pic.twitter.com/p8JLBmqYTz — Riya Bhatia (@riyatennis) December 8, 2022

Author Brahma Chellaney in a tweet on Friday said Delhi Airport is becoming one of the world’s most disorganised and frustrating airports for international travel, with very long lines before immigration and security. "Politicians and senior bureaucrats don’t see the nightly scenes of chaos as they use VIP facilities. @JM_Scindia," he said.

Delhi Airport is becoming one of the world’s most disorganized and frustrating airports for international travel, with very long lines before immigration and security. Politicians and senior bureaucrats don’t see the nightly scenes of chaos as they use VIP facilities. @JM_Scindia — Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) December 9, 2022

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has devised a four-point strategy to alleviate congestion at Delhi International Airport. The plan calls for fewer flights during peak hours and the installation of more airport screening systems.

The number of daily domestic passengers has now surpassed even pre-covid levels of around 4,07,000 per day, Business Standard quoted Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia as saying.

"We are going through the peak season. The fact is that pre-Covid, our highest domestic passenger numbers were roughly about 4,07,000 a day, and we crested that on Monday and reached 413,000," Scindia said.