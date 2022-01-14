West Bengal train accident: 8 dead, 42 injured; Railways Minister reaches Kolkata

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has arrived in Kolkata after the Bikaner-Guwahati Express (15633) train got derailed near West Bengal’s Domohani area near Jalpaiguri on Thursday. The train was headed from Patna to Guwahati. As per the latest update by the Railway Ministry, eight people have succumbed to their injuries while 42 passengers have been injured in this incident.



The Minister said that the investigation in this incident is ongoing and rescue operations have been completed. Vaishnaw said that injured passengers have been taken to hospitals and rest others have been taken to their destination. He further added that we will ensure such incidents do not take place in the future. Railways Ministry officials have also reached the site of the incident.



“It is an unfortunate accident. Investigations are going on. We are trying to perform the responsibilities of Railways towards the passengers. Rescue operation has been completed immediately. Injured have been taken to hospital. Rest [of them] have been taken to their destination. I am going to the spot. We will find the root cause and make sure that kind of things does not happen in future. Total division team and zonal railways team are working on it. BSF, NDRF and other bodies are working jointly,” said Vaishnaw.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have expressed their condolences on the unfortunate incident. “Spoke to Railways Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the train accident in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly,” the Prime Minister said.

“Anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to a tragic rail accident in West Bengal. My deepest condolences with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” the Home Minister tweeted.



Railways has also announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh for those who died due to this incident, Rs 1 lakh to grievously injured and Rs 25,000 for passengers with simple injury. Twenty-nine injured patients, who have been admitted to different hospitals, have been paid ex-gratia payments.



Around 250 passengers arrived at the Guwahati Railway station after this incident. Kamrup district administration has set up help desks at the station and extended their support to ensure accommodation and transportation for the passengers. District administration has also provided food packets to the passengers.



Meanwhile, all those who want to contact their relatives and want to know about their well-being can gather information about them through helpline numbers announced by the Indian Railways.

Railway helpline numbers are as follows



Patna Junction- 9341506016

Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction- 7388898100

Danapur- 7759070004

Sonpur- 9771429999

Helpline numbers at Malda station

Railway numbers: 72228 and 72229

BSNL Number: 03512-266000

Helpline numbers at Howrah

BSNL Numbers: 033-2640-2241/2242/2243 and 033-2350-3660

Helpline numbers at Sealdah Enquiry (BSNL): 033-2350-3535/3537

Bhagalpur Enquiry: 7766801157



Some of the trains have also been rescheduled and diverted to alternate routes. These are 123456 Guwahati-Howrah Saraight Express, 12505 Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Express, 12520 Kamakhya-LTT AC Express, 15632 Guwahati-Barmer Express, 20502 New Delhi-Agartala Tejas Rajdhani Express, 12507 Trivandrum-Silchar Express, 22450 New Delhi-Guwahati. These trains -- 13147 Sealdah-Bamanhat Uttarbanga Express and 13148 Bamanhat-Sealdah Uttarbanga Express have been short terminated and short originated at New Jalpaiguri.



Trains like 15704 Bangaigaon-New Jalpaiguri Intercity Express, 15703 New Jalpaiguri-Bongaigaon Intercity Express, 07525 New Jalpaiguri-New Bongaigaon DEMU, 07526 New Bongaigaon-New Jalpaiguri DEMU, 07541/07542 Siliguri-Dhubri Intercity Express, 15767/15768 Alipurduar Jn- Siliguri Intercity Express, 15467/15468 Siliguri Jn- Bamanhat-Siliguri Jn Intercity Express, 05717/05713 Bamanhat-Siliguri DEMU, 07526/07525 New Bongaigaon-Siliguri Jn DEMU and 15777/15778 New Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar Jn-New Jalpaiguri Tourist Express have been cancelled.

Also read: Bikaner-Guwahati Express derails near West Bengal's Domohani, at least 5 dead