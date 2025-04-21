‘We’ve arrived’ mindset holding us back: Zepto’s Aadit Palicha on India’s startup ambition gap

Aadit Palicha, co-founder and CEO of Zepto, has urged Indian startup founders to think bigger, warning that a pervasive “lack of ambition” could hold back the country’s entrepreneurial potential. In a candid conversation with Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan, Palicha called on Indian entrepreneurs to channel the boldness and scale seen in US and Chinese startups.

“I think there’s a deep underestimation of what Indian founders can achieve,” Palicha said, arguing that many settle for modest outcomes instead of aiming to build global category-defining companies. “We are still recovering from the fear and lack of ambition that followed the big reality check in 2022–23.”

Palicha drew parallels with the post-dotcom era, where companies retreated into risk-averse thinking. He believes a similar shift is happening in India today — and it needs to be reversed. “People are celebrating too early. There’s a mindset of ‘we’ve arrived’ when really, the journey’s just started,” he noted.

At Zepto, Palicha says he's trying to build a company culture around long-term vision and aggressive execution. “The mission that I try to bring out is to build a truly great internet company in India,” he said, adding that creating an exciting mission is essential to motivating high-performing teams. “If you don’t have something ambitious to work toward, why would anyone give their best?”

Palicha believes India has a unique advantage in its vast, highly capable talent pool. “It’s one of the most underrated assets we have,” he said. “Hiring incredibly talented people is still easier here than in places like San Francisco. That’s why so many global startups are setting up shop in Bangalore.”

Despite Zepto’s rapid rise — the company became one of India’s fastest-growing quick commerce platforms — Palicha is far from declaring success. “We’ve got a couple of decades before we can realistically say we’ve won,” he said. “This is a long game, and we’re just getting started.”

In a moment of reflection, Palicha also addressed past comments he made about work-life balance — remarks that sparked controversy. “It was a stupid idea,” he admitted. “I can see now how it contributed to a toxic perception of our culture.”

While describing Zepto’s environment as “execution-focused,” Palicha acknowledges it’s not for everyone. “This is a place for people who want to do the best work of their lives. It’s intense, it’s driven, and it’s about pushing the limits — but we’re doing it with a purpose.”

Palicha’s message is clear: India has the tools, talent, and opportunity to build world-class companies — but it needs a shift in mindset to make that vision real.