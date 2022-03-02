'What an idea sirji': Anand Mahindra lauds India’s solar energy coverage

Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra talked about India’s efforts aimed at enhancing the coverage of solar energy panels across the country. Mahindra explained that Indians have been placing solar panels in the middle of highways and also covering canals with panels in a bid to increase solar energy coverage.

He added that even if cyclists don’t use expressways, maybe solar panels could lead to a recreational cycling boom.



The Mahindra Group boss tweeted, “What an idea sirji… We have been doing similar things by covering canals, but this would substantially increase coverage. It’s worth looking at even if cyclists don’t use expressways… and who knows, maybe it’ll kick off a recreational cycling boom..” He also tagged Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in his tweet.

What an idea sirji… We have been doing similar things by covering canals, but this would substantially increase coverage. It’s worth looking at even if cyclists don’t use expressways…and who knows, maybe it’ll kick off a recreational cycling boom.. @nitin_gadkari https://t.co/zrZk8CqjFK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 2, 2022

A user Kiran Hansotia commented, “Forget cyclists, it can be converted into a safe passage for two wheelers! Highway journeys would be so much safer then!” This commented was retweeted by Mahindra and the latter wrote, “Good point.”

Mahindra had retweeted a tweet by the President of Green Belt and Road Institute Erik Solheim. Solhiem shared a minute-long video showing solar panels in the middle of a South Korean highway. Solhiem tweeted, “In South Korea, the solar panels in the middle of the highway have a bicycle path underneath- cyclists are protected from the sun, isolated from traffic, and the country can produce clean energy.”

In South Korea 🇰🇷, the solar panels in the middle of the highway have a bicycle path underneath - cyclists are protected from the sun, isolated from traffic, and the country can produce clean energy.



pic.twitter.com/ayNqUmdT0q — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) February 25, 2022

