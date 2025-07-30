'What are these schools even teaching?': User asks as school charges ₹21,000 monthly fees for Nursery class

A social media user recently flagged the exorbitant fees that some schools are charging for pre-primary education. The user named Anuradha Tiwari wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that a reputed school in Hyderabad is charging around ₹21,000 per month for a student studying in the Nursery class.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Tiwari shared a screenshot of the school's fee structure, which featured headers like tuition fees, admission fee, initiation fee, and caution deposit.

Tiwari wrote on X: "Class-Nursery. Fees- ₹2,51,000. Now, learning ABCD will cost you ₹21,000 per month. What are these schools even teaching to justify such a ridiculously high fee?"

Class- Nursery

Fees - Rs 2,51,000/-



Now, learning ABCD will cost you Rs 21,000 per month.



What are these schools even teaching to justify such a ridiculously high fee? pic.twitter.com/DkWOVC28Qs — Anuradha Tiwari (@talk2anuradha) July 30, 2025

The user's post left the Internet divided, with some saying that quality education should be free for every child. Others, however, said that it is a function of demand and supply

" Absolutely agree. We all want quality education to be free for every child no one will oppose that. But instead of investing in real reform, the government drains the treasury on endless freebies for vote banks. Meanwhile ₹2.5L fees for Nursery go unquestioned. Priorities?" a user wrote.

Advertisement

A second user commented: " Capitalism 101. Demand and supply. Teach your children in a school where you feel education vs fees is the best. These schools give you access to network,like MBA colleges do. That is valued by the parents who pay the fees by choice It's not only about % marks by mugging up."

A third user said: "People are also to blame, they send their children to expensive schools just for show, even if they can’t truly afford it. This mindset of choosing image over practicality only worsens the situation."

IPS Pranav Mahajan wrote: "This entire process has become a sort of scam. Certain things need to be regulated effectively."

Yet another user said: " Class: Nursery. Fees: ₹2,51,000. That’s ₹21,000/month… to learn ABCD? Are they teaching kids quantum physics or training them for NASA? This isn’t education — it’s extortion in the name of elite schooling. Wake up, parents. You're funding a scam."