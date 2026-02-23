‘What is your caste?’ Kid’s birthday party chat leaves woman uncomfortable

A seemingly routine children’s birthday party turned into an uncomfortable experience for a woman after a fellow parent asked her about her caste — an interaction she later shared in an Instagram video that has since gone viral.

According to the woman, a Kannadiga who had attended the celebration with her son, the exchange began as ordinary small talk. Another mother, whose child was new to the group, approached her to introduce herself. The conversation flowed casually at first, with the Telugu-speaking parent asking why her Telugu was not fluent.

The woman explained that she was a Kannadiga. However, she said the interaction quickly took an unexpected turn when the other parent directly asked, “What is your caste?”

In her video, she described feeling both confused and “uncomfortable” at the question, particularly in a setting meant for children and families. She added that she attempted to steer the conversation away from the topic, but found it difficult to do so.

Expressing surprise that such queries continue to be raised in social interactions, she said she was not prepared to encounter a caste-based question from a stranger at what was supposed to be a cheerful gathering. She also reflected on what she described as the continued “normalisation” of such conversations, even in 2026.

As the clip gained traction online, it prompted a wave of responses from social media users, many of whom debated how they might have handled the situation themselves.

One commenter wrote, “I’d just say ‘Sorry, didn’t realise caste is still important in 2026.’”

Another suggested, “Make them explain what exactly they meant and watch them stutter.”

A third user asked, “How does this help you in knowing me?”

Yet another added, “What caste I am? What do you mean by that? Get them to explain caste to you.”

The incident has since fueled broader online discussion about the persistence of caste-related questions in informal settings, with many users reflecting on how deeply embedded social habits can surface in everyday interactions — even at events meant to celebrate children.