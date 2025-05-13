Indian netizens were baffled to see Ranveer Allahbadia, who had only recently courted controversy for his comments on Samay Raina’s show, on a TV debate on India and Pakistan, the issue of terrorism, the history between both the countries, and the recent Pahalgam attack as well as the aftermath.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Allahbadia was part of a panel on Piers Morgan Uncensored on May 12, hosted by Morgan. It had Indian journalist Barkha Dutt, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, along with Pakistani journalist Shehzad, Pakistani politician Hina Rabbani Khar.

In the debate, Allahbadia held up an image of Osama bin Laden and said that’s the man and the narrative that most of the world seems to know about Pakistan’s history with terrorism, but India has a really long list, apart from Laden.

The YouTuber also held up an image of Hafiz Abdul Rauf, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, flanked by top Pakistani army officials. In the image, Rauf can be seen leading the prayers for those killed in the strikes on LeT's headquarters in Muridke.

Advertisement

“Pakistan broke the ceasefire about an hour after it was announced. My question to the world is about this man,” said Allahbadia, at that point holding up Laden’s photo. “He was found 800 metres away from a military base in Pakistan. That’s the face the world recognises. This is the face India recognises because it is more specific to our narrative,” said Allahbadia, holding up Rauf’s image at that point.

Stating that Operation Sindoor was a retaliation, precise in nature, Allahbadia added: “India has never been an aggressor. We export vaccines, we export philosophy, we export engineers and leaders to the world. That’s why our economy is 11 times the size of Pakistan’s.” He then questioned Piers Morgan back and asked what he felt about the situation. “India has a list of people just like this man,” he said, again picking up Laden’s photo.

Advertisement

"THIS is the narrative the world should know."



Ranveer Allahbadia holds up a picture of Osama Bin Laden during Piers Morgan's debate on the ceasefire with Pakistan.



Watch in full 👇



📺 https://t.co/Qdt5aeDU8q@piersmorgan | @BeerBicepsGuy | @BDUTT pic.twitter.com/9l0XVWZkHy — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) May 12, 2025

However, Morgan questioned him back, which is another issue altogether.

Before he headed to the show, Allahbadia had posted his sympathies for the general Pakistani folks, and said the common man from Pakistan just wants peace. “"I will get hate from many Indians for this, but it's important to be said. Just like many Indians, I don't have hate in my heart for you. Many of us want peace as well. Whenever we meet Pakistanis, you invariably welcome us with love (sic)."

"Dil se sorry agar lagta hai ki hum nafrat faila rahe hain. The Indian who have met Pakistanis, UNDERSTAND you. But, both Indian & Pakistani media (news channels) are currently spreading lies…But I care about YOU, not them. That's why..." He concluded his post: "This is not: 'Indian People vs Pakistani People'. This is: 'India vs Pakistani Miliary & ISI'. Hope peace prevails in the long term, Inshallah (sic)."

As predicted in his post, Allahbadia did receive a lot of backlash. His posts come on the back of the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, which led to the subsequent conflict between the countries and then the eventual ceasefire. He was criticised as being hypocritical, with many deeming his post ‘insulting’ to the army and the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

Advertisement

In the debate, he said he deleted the post because Pakistan violated the ceasefire just an hour after it was announced, and any attempt to hold talks will only elicit a response wherein they ask for proof of terrorism in their country.

As the debate raged on on Piers Morgan’s show, Indian netizens were stumped to see Allahbadia on the show. Allahbadia is a YouTuber and podcaster, and has no known expertise in matters of geopolitics.

While some asked what Allahbadia was doing in the show, as opposed to, say, Shashi Tharoor, who could have represented India on the debate, some lauded him for “exposing Pakistan”. One user said, “Looks like Piers just went on Google, typed famous Indian youtuber and then called him on the show.”

“Baki sab thik hai ye Ranveer Allahbadia yahan kyun baitha hai? (all else is okay but why is Ranveer Allahbadia sitting there)” one asked, while another commented, “Ranveer Allahbadia on the Piers Morgan show? Didn't see that one coming.” “In what felt more like an audition for Model UN than a serious political discussion,” one user said, while another added, “Ranveer Allahbadia was the best we could do?! Are you kidding me?!”