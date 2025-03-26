'While others rent, China buys...': Financial analyst warns Beijing’s real game isn’t what you think

For decades, China has been known as the world’s factory, a manufacturing powerhouse driven by cheap labor and relentless exports. But a financial analyst argues that this view is outdated. In a recent LinkedIn post, Hardik Joshi suggests that China’s real strength isn’t in making products—it’s in controlling wealth.

While other economies chase short-term profits, China is playing a much bigger, long-term game.

Joshi points to China’s growing financial grip on the world. The U.S. national debt crossed $34 trillion in 2023, yet China remains one of its biggest lenders. It also holds over $3.2 trillion in foreign exchange reserves, giving it significant leverage over global markets. Meanwhile, Chinese banks now control assets larger than most global economies, consolidating financial power far beyond its borders.

“This isn’t just an economy,” Joshi writes. “It’s a financial empire in the making.” He explains that while many still see China as an export-driven economy, its real strategy is far more calculated.

It isn’t just selling goods—it’s funding entire nations. Countries like Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and parts of Africa are now financially dependent on Chinese loans, making Beijing not just a trading partner but a creditor with influence over their economic decisions.

Unlike Western economies that chase quarterly profits, China plans in 50-year cycles. It has secured control over 70% of the world’s rare earth minerals, ensuring dominance over future industries like EVs and semiconductors.



In infrastructure, China is buying rather than renting, quietly taking ownership of ports, railways, and telecom networks across Europe, Africa, and Asia.

“The world keeps talking about China’s factories,” Joshi says, “but the real story is China’s financial strategy.” While most nations react to economic shifts, China invests, accumulates, and dominates.

The question, Joshi asks, is whether other nations are too distracted by the wrong game to see what’s really happening.