'Whitefield 2BHKs under ₹40K': Viral post on Bengaluru rent crash fuels tech layoff fears

A sudden drop in rental prices in Bengaluru has sparked online speculation about a fresh wave of layoffs in India’s tech sector. What began as a casual Reddit post has grown into a wider conversation about job uncertainty and changing market dynamics in the country’s IT capital.

A user on Reddit recently posted a screenshot from a thread noting the unexpected availability of 2BHK flats in Whitefield within a ₹40,000 budget — something they claimed was nearly impossible just a few months ago.

“Is Bengaluru rents coming down? 4-5 months ago I couldn’t find a good gated apartment for ₹40K. Today, there are plenty,” the post read.

The observation struck a chord with others. One user replied, “Layoffs fear. Bengaluru is primarily driven by IT. Many are now postponing plans to buy homes or plots due to job uncertainty. They’re focusing on savings instead; this naturally impacts rental demand.”

Another added, “After mass RTO (Return to Office) enforcement last year, rents surged. Now, with layoffs underway, no one wants to spend big chunks of their salary on rent or EMIs.”

While some commenters called it people “coming to their senses,” others warned of “huge layoffs underway, mostly silent.” The sentiment reflects growing anxiety in the IT sector. The year 2025, once hailed as a milestone for AI integration, has turned into one of the most turbulent for tech workers globally.

Recent layoffs in tech sector

In just the first half of 2025, major technology companies have slashed tens of thousands of jobs worldwide. Microsoft laid off over 10,000 employees, citing a realignment towards AI initiatives. Google has executed multiple waves of cuts across cloud, ad-tech, and hardware divisions.

Amazon has reduced its workforce in logistics and device units, and Intel trimmed operations citing weak PC demand and AI-related restructuring. Indian IT firms haven’t been immune either — with TCS, Infosys, and Wipro reportedly slowing hiring and quietly letting go of mid-level managers in cost-cutting moves. The shift towards automation and AI, while boosting efficiency, has drastically reshaped the employment landscape.