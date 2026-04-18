Who is Nidhi Mittal? Peyush Bansal’s wife faces heat over old posts amid Lenskart policy row

Nidhi Mittal, the wife of Peyush Bansal, has come under scrutiny after old social media posts attributed to her resurfaced online, triggering widespread backlash.

The controversy unfolds alongside ongoing criticism faced by Lenskart over its alleged grooming policies, particularly those linked to religious expression in the workplace.

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Screenshots of posts dating back to 2013-2015 began circulating widely on X (formerly Twitter), showing Mittal expressing support for the Aam Aadmi Party and making critical remarks about the Bharatiya Janata Party and certain Hindu organisations. Hashtags such as #vote4mufflerman and #DelhiDecides were visible in the posts, alongside comments targeting groups like the Hindu Mahasabha.

As the posts gained traction, her account (@nidhimittal13) became inaccessible, suggesting it may have been taken down or deactivated amid mounting online backlash. Users continue to repost screenshots and debate their context and intent.

The renewed attention on Mittal coincides with a larger controversy involving Lenskart’s internal “Staff Uniform and Grooming Guide,” a 23-page document dated February 2, 2026, that was leaked online.

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Company issues new inclusive guidelines

Amid escalating criticism, Lenskart has since released a revised and standardised in-store style guide, aiming to reinforce its commitment to inclusivity.

The updated guidelines explicitly permit employees to wear religious and cultural symbols—including bindi, tilak, sindoor, mangalsutra, kada, kalawa, hijab, and turban—without restriction. The company clarified that these are not exceptions but an integral part of employees’ identities.

Lenskart emphasised that personal beliefs and cultural expressions are fully compatible with its workplace standards, marking a shift from the earlier document that triggered the controversy.

Lenskart row: From denial to admission

The grooming document sparked outrage for its handling of religious symbols. It reportedly barred employees from wearing bindis, sacred threads (kalava), and religious wristbands, while permitting hijabs and turbans under specific conditions, such as a mandatory black colour. It also advised that sindoor be applied “subtly.”

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Following public backlash, Peyush Bansal initially dismissed the document as “inaccurate.” However, a Community Note on X challenged this claim, pointing to the document’s recent date and official branding.

In a subsequent statement, Bansal acknowledged the document’s authenticity but described it as an “outdated internal training document,” not an active HR policy. He admitted that restrictions on bindi and tilak “should never have been written” and said they had been removed internally as of February 17.