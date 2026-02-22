Who is Sophie Shine? The Irish banking executive who married Shikhar Dhawan

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has begun a new chapter in his life. On 21 February, Dhawan married his long-time partner Sophie Shine in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.

After months of speculation — from their first public appearance during the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai to their engagement announcement on Instagram in January — the couple finally made it official.

The first glimpses of their big day came not from the couple but from Dhawan’s teammate and friend Yuzvendra Chahal, who shared warm moments from the ceremony with the caption, “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai.”

Who is Sophie Shine?

An Irish finance professional, Sophie serves as Second Vice President – Product Consultant at Northern Trust Corporation, one of the world’s leading financial services institutions.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she began as a Client Service Representative in Ireland, then moved into a Product Consultant role, and subsequently advanced to a senior leadership position within the organisation.

Before Northern Trust, Sophie worked in Ireland’s financial services sector, including roles at Chardavin District Credit Union and Debenhams.

Roots in Ireland

Sophie studied Marketing and Management at the Limerick Institute of Technology between 2012 and 2016. She completed her schooling at Castletroy College in Limerick.

Dhawan's personal setback and legal battle

For Dhawan, this marriage marks a fresh start. The cricketer’s divorce from Aesha Mukherjee was finalised in October 2023 after an 11-year marriage.

The Delhi court granted him visitation rights to his son, Zoravar, though permanent custody was not awarded.

Those close to Dhawan say the past few years have been emotionally challenging. But in recent appearances — whether at cricketing events or public forums — he has hinted at finding happiness again.