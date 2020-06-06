WHO updates advisory on masks people should wear in public places to avoid COVID-19 spread

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in its updated guidance has advised governments that they should ask people to wear fabric face maks in public places to avoid that the spread of the coronavirus.
Here are some details of the WHO's new advisory to the governments:
Why the change
The WHO has said that there is still no high quality or direct scientific evidence, which proves that widespread use of facemasks or face covering by the general public is beneficial when it comes to curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
WHO also said that growing observational evidence from various countries, which had made wearing mask mandatory in public places as well as the difficulty of social distancing in many settings, is enough for WHO to change its advice.
When should one wear a mask?
The WHO recommends the wearing of non-medical masks by:
What kind of mask should one wear?
The WHO has said to avoid a shortage of medical masks for healthcare professionals, who are fighting on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone else should start using non-medical masks that are also called fabric masks. The WHO has also specified which types of mask to wear.
