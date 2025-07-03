‘Why ban old cars when jets fly at 40?’: Air Force veteran blasts Delhi’s fuel carbs over ageing vehicles

Barely two days after rolling out its strict fuel ban for end-of-life vehicles, the Delhi government has pressed pause on its impounding drive, bowing to a tide of public outrage and sharp criticism from opposition leaders. In one such criticism, a former Indian Air Force officer has criticised the Delhi government’s decision to ban fuel sales to End-of-Life (EoL) vehicles.

Advertisement

Former Indian Air Force officer Sanjeev Kapoor questioned the policy’s selective enforcement by targeting personal vehicles. He questioned why operating 40-year-old aircraft and 30-odd-year-old other commercial transport are okay, but 10-year-old diesel and a 15-year-old petrol vehicles are illegal to ply on the streets of Delhi.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), he wrote, “We are still flying aircraft that are over 40 years old & many of our trains, buses, boats, ferries & commercial planes in daily use are more than three decades old. So why are restrictions being imposed only on personal vehicles? With fuel no longer available at gas stations, this will only create a parallel ecosystem, which is neither sustainable nor desirable. That’s my take.”

Advertisement

We are still flying aircraft that are over 40 years old & many of our trains, buses, boats, ferries & commercial planes in daily use are more than three decades old.



So why are restrictions being imposed only on personal vehicles?



With fuel no longer available at gas stations,… https://t.co/mjB9eg3PlT — kaps78 (@sanjeev__kapoor) July 1, 2025

According to a November 2024 analysis report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), automobiles are the largest source of pollution in Delhi, contributing over 51% of emissions from local sources. Despite initiatives such as the CNG programme, the gradual phase-out of older diesel and petrol vehicles, and the implementation of stricter emission standards, the air quality continues to degrade, especially in winters.

The Delhi government from July 1, banned fuel for end-of-life vehicles — 10 years or older for diesel vehicles and 15 years or older for petrol vehicles — that are deregistered and not allowed to ply on the roads as per the court’s orders. Only seven overage vehicles were impounded by authorities on the second day.