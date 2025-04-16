Business Today
‘Why can’t Bengaluru match Hyderabad?’: Reddit fumes over auto, cab and last-mile chaos

‘Why can’t Bengaluru match Hyderabad?’: Reddit fumes over auto, cab and last-mile chaos

Sharing their experience after a recent trip, a Reddit user explained how despite being a global IT hub, Bengaluru’s transport options appear to be stuck in the past

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 16, 2025 5:59 PM IST
‘Why can’t Bengaluru match Hyderabad?’: Reddit fumes over auto, cab and last-mile chaosBike taxis, shared autos, AC cabs: Bengaluru users want what Hyderabad already has

A Bengaluru resident’s recent trip to Hyderabad has sparked a lively conversation on Reddit over the declining standards of ride-hailing services in India’s tech capital. Sharing their experience on the “bangalore” subreddit, the user wrote, “Just got back from a couple of weeks in Hyderabad (specifically Cyberabad), and I'm honestly still processing the stark difference in my ride-hailing experiences.”

What stood out most? Air conditioning—on by default.

“Seriously, in every single Uber Go ride I took in Cyberabad, the AC was already switched ON when I got in. Not once did I have to awkwardly ask the driver to turn it on. This was in Uber Go, mind you, the supposedly budget option!” the post noted. In comparison, they added, getting drivers to switch on the AC in Bengaluru often feels like “a premium perk you have to negotiate for.”

But the AC wasn’t the only difference. The user also found short-distance auto rides in Hyderabad far more accessible and affordable. “I could easily book autos for short distances (₹40–₹50) through Uber. It was quick, convenient, and the drivers accepted without any fuss.” That’s a far cry from Bengaluru, they claimed, where even apps like Namma Yatri can’t guarantee a ₹70 ride without the usual drama.

Bengaluru, We Need to Talk About Our Cab & Auto Situation (My Eye-Opening Trip to Hyderabad)
byu/stalin1891 inBengaluru

The post triggered an outpouring of similar experiences and frustrations in the comments. One commenter recalled a surprisingly cheap ride in a Hyderabad shared auto: “I asked him how much it was and he said ‘10 rupees’... I thought I misheard him.” They later realized it was a shared ride, a common feature in Hyderabad, Delhi, and Chennai—but nearly absent in Bengaluru.

Several commenters blamed the city's notorious auto lobby. “They oppose any pro-public benefits,” one wrote. Another added, “Bike taxis were awesome in Hyderabad too... Why the f*** is it that only Bengaluru has to stop them!? It’s frustrating to see governments take such bad decisions.”

The thread also touched on broader issues—like poor walkability in Bengaluru, the lack of e-rickshaws, and the need for shared cabs to ease last-mile connectivity. As one user put it: “We need sharing autos and taxis in Bangalore. They can make travel extremely affordable for people.”

Despite being a global IT hub, Bengaluru’s transport options appear to be stuck in the past. And judging by the intensity of this Reddit debate, many residents are no longer willing to just accept it.

Published on: Apr 16, 2025 5:21 PM IST
