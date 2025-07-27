‘Why don’t...’: Compcircle's Gurmeet Chadha slams tech execs over fat paychecks amid mass layoffs

In the wake of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announcing layoffs, a growing chorus of criticism is targeting top management across the tech sector for dodging accountability during downturns. Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner & CIO at Compcircle, took to X (formally Twitter) to voice his disapproval, calling out the hypocrisy of high executive pay amid widespread job losses.

"All tech companies CEOs earn ₹50-100 crore annually with bonus & stock options. Why isn’t the first hit taken by top mgmt?" Chadha wrote in his post. “In my Citi stint as well, top mgmt was rewarded for cutting jobs. Then do this drama of ‘we r family’, HR head is called Chief People Officer & fancy names.”

TCS on July 27 announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs as part of a broader operational restructuring — the latest in a series of layoffs rocking the global tech industry. From Silicon Valley giants to Indian IT majors, the sector has seen thousands of job losses in the past year, citing macroeconomic uncertainty, digital transformation shifts, and AI-led efficiency drives.

The timing and tone of these layoffs have reignited debates around executive accountability. Critics argue that while ordinary employees face pink slips, top executives continue to collect multi-crore paychecks, often padded with stock options and bonuses.

Chadha’s remarks have struck a chord online, where several users expressed similar frustration over corporate priorities.

“IT cos could likely generate the same revenue with just 25% of its current workforce if it invested in training employees to effectively leverage new tools and technologies. Or with current workforce, they should be doing 4 times the revenue! And they still cut their guidance! Clearly they are not pacing up with the world! India’s low-cost advantage is slowly going away with AI advancement!" one user commented.

Another pointed to deeper structural issues:

“In coming years we will see more layoffs and people will blame it on AI or slowdown in IT sector. We only focus on servicing and not innovating enough and spending on R\&D to bring world-class products. This layoff announcement by TCS is just a tip of the iceberg. Next will be Pharma, as their main profit comes from the US market, which is going to be dented by the Trump Administration. If you don't have world-class products and companies, you will always languish behind asking for more. More jobs will be lost across sectors and blame game will continue unless the problem is addressed from the root."

A third post echoed Chadha’s sentiment on leadership responsibility: “Exactly the point — when an organisation is not doing well, it should be those at the top who should take ownership & take a 10–20% pay cut, as they are the ones who take all the credit when going is good.”