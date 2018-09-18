Why Hotstar needs to offer more original content

Recently, there have been news reports of Flipkart eyeing a stake in Star India's OTT platform, Hotstar. Amazon's success with Amazon Prime globally, has surely built a case for e-commerce retailers to have a content presence. It's not just Flipkart; Future Group also has plans of getting into digital content. Amazon Prime, started off by being offered free to all the Prime customers, who shopped on Amazon and Flipkart is obviously looking at a similar strategy.

For a company like Flipkart which is not a content company, joining hands with Hotstar will surely make sense as it will have instant access to thousands of hours of content. But will Hotstar's access to Flipkart's over 100 million users actually benefit the OTT platform? A large segment of the industry feels that the Hotstar-Flipkart possible deal may not be a great idea for Hotstar.

Star India's OTT platform is known to have made Rs 489 crore loss in 2017, despite its revenues going up by 80 per cent (the growth in ad revenue is largely due to IPL). The reason for this loss is its over-dependence on catch-up content, says a senior industry professional. "The only original content it has is IPL and its subscription revenue ticks in only during that time. Its freemium model hasn't worked."

Most of Hotstar's revenue comes from advertising and to get robust subscription (which is a more sustainable model) revenue, it surely needs to focus on original content.

Unlike Netflix or even other Indian OTT platforms, Star India doesn't offer too much original content. "Even if Flipkart offers Hotstar to its customers, there won't be takers unless there is good original content to watch. Indian consumers who watch content on OTT platforms are evolved, they don't want catch-up TV," explains Ashish Kaul, Founder, Folklore Entertainment.

Hotstar is indeed one of the pioneers of OTT entertainment in India, and surely has an edge over the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime in India in terms of number of users. But both Netflix and Amazon Prime are ramping up subscribers on the back of content. And, Hotstar has to come out of its catch-up TV mindset. "They are not looking at creating original content, they need to pull up their socks," cautions this senior media professional.

Star is known to have infused Rs 516 crore into Hotstar. Kaul hopes that a bulk of this investment would be for creating original content. "Unless there are good stories consumers will not watch."

The are murmurs of Star India being under stress post their expensive investments on IPL and BCCI rights. Its flagship entertainment business has also been losing share to Zee Entertainment and Viacom 18.