‘Why India is unable...’: Financial advisor rips into youth’s gaming obsession over research, innovation

India’s burgeoning youth population — a demographic many hail as its greatest economic advantage — is increasingly being pulled in divergent directions. While the nation vies for a place among global innovation leaders, its young minds appear more absorbed in fantasy gaming apps than in research labs. As secure government jobs and fast-money pursuits like gaming and trading become more appealing, India risks stalling its scientific progress and innovation pipeline.

Highlighting this concern, financial advisor Manoj Arora lamented the shift in youth focus, particularly the rise of gaming culture over meaningful pursuits like science and education.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Arora wrote, “Dream11 has 25 Crore registered users, and grows @ 30% every year. And you are wondering why India is unable to reap its demographic advantage. Our youth aren't busy in research, science, education, welfare & innovation but in fantasy games.”

Dream11 has 25 Crore registered users, and grows @ 30% every year.

And you are wondering why India is unable to reap its demographic advantage.

Our youth aren't busy in research, science, education, welfare & innovation but in fantasy games. — Manoj Arora (@manoj_216) March 31, 2025

The post struck a nerve, drawing wide attention and agreement from users who echoed similar frustrations.

When a commenter argued that gaming is recognised as a skill by the government, Arora replied, “Yeah, if this skill game is an Olympic event, then I don't mind because it will at least bring some glory to this nation. Btw, everything, including dacoity, requires good skill.”

Another user added, “25% are busy making Rs 49 after putting Rs 51. What a shame! Someone tell these illiterates that the app is designed as such that only bots can win real money in that until you are playing 1-1 battle. Max luck will make you win some Rs 10,000 that will be divided among 100 others and eventually you still get Rs 1,000.”

The sentiment echoed further, with one user declaring, “There will be no mediocrity in 10 years—either people will be smart or they will be very dumb.”

Drawing parallels between fantasy gaming and high-risk stock trading, a commenter wrote, “Like the future and options in the share market, people are doing things to get quick money but most of them don't even know it's a zero sum game and one's profit is someone's loss.”

Another post summed up the concern starkly: “People are distracted easily. Instead of investing on themselves on education, reading, upskilling they look for things outside n not within themselves... 25 Crore registered users are working for Dream11 company by selling their dreams, time, etc and making Dream11 achieve their goals.”

India’s lag in science and innovation is not new. Despite a vast talent pool, the country spends less than 1% of its GDP on R&D, trailing behind nations like the US, China and South Korea. This gap contributes to fewer patents, research publications, and breakthroughs from Indian institutions.

With nearly 65% of its population under 35, India holds immense potential. But without sufficient investment in education, skill development, and research infrastructure, that potential remains largely untapped.