Will Lionel Messi be fifth time lucky? Twitterati roots for Argentina’s survival match against Poland

World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Poland: It is a crucial day for Argentina as Lionel Messi’s team will play Poland. Argentina should win against Poland, which would make the top their group and qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament.

At present, Argentina is at the second spot with three points, whereas Poland has 4 points. If Argentina loses today’s match, it might make way for Saudia Arabia to the next pre-quarterfinals round. Saudi Arabia will be taking on Mexico on December 1. Both matches will take place at 12.30 AM IST.

Twice this tournament, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward has come to Argentina’s rescue, he might have to do it all over again. The captain is trying to form an attacking front alongside Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria.

Twitteratis are rooting hard for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, who is one of the top scorers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has contributed two goals and an assist for the two-time world champions in this tournament.

The former Barcelona skipper scored from the penalty spot against Saudi Arabia but lost to Saudi Arabia by 2-1.

Against Mexico, Messi opened the scoring for the Argentines in the second half and went on to help Enzo Fernandez's late winner to win the match.

The Greatest of all time Leo Messi 🐐👑🇦🇷 is back in action today against Lewandowski Poland.



Whenever he plays the entire world get Happy 🥰 pic.twitter.com/bUt722jeb2

— Jackson Chelsea 🇦🇷 (@JacksonChelse17) November 30, 2022

Messi will break a new record against Poland: he will become Argentina's player with the most appearances in the World Cup (22), above Diego Maradona (21). pic.twitter.com/0l6pbkgfrV — The Football Index 🎙 ⚽ (@TheFootballInd) November 30, 2022

🇦🇷 Leo Messi: “I think that at times, especially in the second half, we went back to being what we are. Now, against Poland, we will try to continue in this way.” pic.twitter.com/i9m0Sd7cY7 — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) November 26, 2022

I'd love to see the front three of Julian Alvarez, Messi, and Di Maria against Poland. pic.twitter.com/tJvUD3riqI — King Maxim🇦🇷👑 (@KingMaxim8) November 26, 2022

On the other hand, Poland is also looking to set a record at the World Cup after 34-year-old Robert Lewandowski’s hit back after he finally scored a goal at a World Cup in the 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Now he’s looking to advance beyond the group stage for the first time at a World Cup. Poland hasn’t done so since 1986.