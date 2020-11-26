'Will never be forgotten': Ratan Tata pays tribute to Mumbai attack victims

The Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata has penned down an emotional note on Instagram remembering the Mumbai attacks. He wrote, "The wanton destruction that took place 12 years ago today will never be forgotten.

Tata called on people to show the same unity that was seen in 2008 when tragedy struck the nation. He said, "Mumbai as a diverse people came together, casting aside all differences, to vanquish the terrorism and destruction on that day. Today, we certainly can mourn the ones we lost and honour the sacrifice of the brave who helped conquer the enemy, but what we must applaud, is the unity and the acts of kindness and sensitivity which we should cherish, and which hopefully, will continue to shine in the years ahead."

Twelve years ago, in 2008, ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during the 60-hour siege.

The Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists targeted five prominent places of the financial capital -- Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Nariman House business and residential complex, Cama Hospital, Leopold Cafe, the Oberoi-Trident Hotel, and Taj Mahal Hotel and Tower.

Taj Hotel is operated by Indian Hotels Co., a luxury hotel chain run by the Tata Group.

