In a country where marriage has long been treated as a social institution rather than a personal arrangement, the rise of digital platforms built around extra-marital relationships is signalling a quiet shift in how companionship and emotional fulfilment are being discussed.

One such platform, Gleeden, has crossed 4 million users in India, highlighting a growing appetite for conversations about relationships that extend beyond traditional boundaries.

Advertisement

Launched in France in 2009, Gleeden is an online dating and social networking service designed specifically for extra-marital relationships. The platform’s name is derived from a combination of “Glee” and “Eden,” referencing the biblical Garden of Eden. While more than 65 per cent of its users are based in the European Union, India has emerged as one of its fastest-growing markets.

A digital platform reflecting changing relationship conversations

The milestone reflects how rapidly the platform has expanded in India at a time when conversations around relationships, companionship and personal choices are evolving.

According to the company, the gender distribution among its 4 million Indian users stands at 65 per cent male and 35 per cent female, with most members either married or in long-term relationships. A striking trend within this growth has been the surge in female participation.

Advertisement

Women’s usage of the platform has risen by 148 per cent over the past two years, a trend the company says reflects changing attitudes and increasing female agency in personal decision-making. The platform allows women to use the service free of charge, which the company says is designed to create a more balanced ecosystem.

Metro cities dominate, but smaller cities are catching up

The user base spans both major metropolitan centres and emerging urban markets.

Among Indian cities, Bengaluru accounts for 18 per cent of users, followed by Hyderabad at 17 per cent, Delhi at 11 per cent, Mumbai at 9 per cent, and Pune at 7 per cent.

However, the platform’s growth is no longer limited to metro cities. User numbers are also rising in Lucknow, Noida, Chandigarh, Surat, Coimbatore, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Guwahati and Raipur, suggesting that digital platforms for private relationships are gaining visibility in tier-2 India as well.

Advertisement

How Indians use the platform

User behaviour data also offers a glimpse into how digital relationship platforms are being used.

On average, Indian members spend between one and one-and-a-half hours per day chatting. Activity peaks during midday hours between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. and again late at night between 10 p.m. and midnight.

The company says men on the platform generally look for women between 25 and 30 years of age, while female users tend to prefer men between 30 and 40, particularly professionals such as doctors, senior executives and chartered accountants.

‘A quiet revolution in modern relationships’

For the company, India’s growth reflects broader social changes unfolding alongside rapid digital adoption.

Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager of Gleeden India, said the milestone reflects deeper shifts in how people approach relationships.

“Crossing the 4 million user milestone in India signifies a watershed moment for us. This really demonstrates that digital adoption is growing exponentially and that there has been a quiet revolution in how people approach modern relationships."