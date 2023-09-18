Woman peels green peas while waiting in Bengaluru traffic jam, netizens hail her productivity

Traffic jams are as much a reality in Bengaluru as good weather and cosmopolitan vibes are as much a reality. People spend hours sitting in their vehicles whenever they travel from one part of the city to another and sometimes they try to do something productive on their way.

In a similar vein, a woman named Priya shared on X (formerly Twitter) that she carried vegetables with her to peel on the way.

“Being productive during peak traffic hours,” she captioned the post with a picture in which she had stored peas after taking them out of their pods.

Being productive during peak traffic hours 😑 pic.twitter.com/HxNJoveHwS — Priya (@malllige) September 16, 2023

The post has since gone viral on the social media platform as many users complimented her on this good use of time. One of the users wrote, “Nobel prize milega.”

Nobel prize milega — Dr. kneeless (@HariiiPotterr) September 16, 2023

Another user saluted her for her productive nature.

One X user commented, “Sending this to my boss!,” while another commented, “Damn... You have set a new benchmark in productivity, Priya.”

Sending this to my boss! 😂 — darshana sapkal (@DarshanaSapkal) September 16, 2023

Damn....😂😂😂 You have set a new benchmark in productivity, Priya. — Raghu (@vennelacheekati) September 17, 2023

Another user complimented her on the way she peeled the vegetables in a very organised manner.

Damn..the attention to detail!! dheivame🙏 — Kali's Brood 🇮🇳 (@kalisbrood) September 16, 2023

Such traffic related incidents are highly common in Bengaluru, even last week a helicopter was parked on one of the narrow streets of the city, causing a big traffic jam.