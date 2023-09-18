scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Woman peels green peas while waiting in Bengaluru traffic jam, netizens hail her productivity

Feedback

Woman peels green peas while waiting in Bengaluru traffic jam, netizens hail her productivity

A woman named Priya on X (formerly Twitter) shared that she carried vegetables with her to peel on the way

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Users complimented her on this good use of time. Users complimented her on this good use of time.
SUMMARY
  • A woman named Priya carried vegetables to peel while waiting in Bengaluru traffic.
  • Users on X complimented her on her productive nature and her organised manner.
  • Last week a helicopter was parked on a narrow street in Bengaluru causing a traffic jam.

Traffic jams are as much a reality in Bengaluru as good weather and cosmopolitan vibes are as much a reality. People spend hours sitting in their vehicles whenever they travel from one part of the city to another and sometimes they try to do something productive on their way.

In a similar vein, a woman named Priya shared on X (formerly Twitter) that she carried vegetables with her to peel on the way.

“Being productive during peak traffic hours,” she captioned the post with a picture in which she had stored peas after taking them out of their pods.

The post has since gone viral on the social media platform as many users complimented her on this good use of time. One of the users wrote, “Nobel prize milega.”

Another user saluted her for her productive nature.

One X user commented, “Sending this to my boss!,” while another commented, “Damn... You have set a new benchmark in productivity, Priya.”

Another user complimented her on the way she peeled the vegetables in a very organised manner.

Such traffic related incidents are highly common in Bengaluru, even last week a helicopter was parked on one of the narrow streets of the city, causing a big traffic jam.

Published on: Sep 18, 2023, 4:55 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement