Women can take NDA exams, says Supreme Court; slams gender discrimination

Supreme Court has allowed women to take the National Defence (NDA) exam scheduled on September 5. The court has allowed women to appear for the exams in an “interim measure”.

The Supreme Court also slammed the Army for not allowing women to appear in NDA exams. The top court further noted that Indian Army’s policy decision is based on “gender discrimination”.

“You’re compelling the judiciary to keep on granting orders. It’s better that you (Army) structure it than inviting court orders. We are permitting the girls who have approached the court to sit for the NDA examination because we will be considering the larger issue,” the top Court bench comprising Justices SK Kaul nad Hrishikesh Roy said.

It also condemned the Army for not allowing female candidates to take admissions in the National Defence Academy, Sainik schools and other military institutions, adding the Indian Army should do away with “tokenism”. The apex court slammed the Indian Army for failing to create opportunities for women even when the Indian Navy and Air Force have done so. “We will consider the issue of admission of girls to NDA as a policy on September 5”, the top court further stated.

Justice Kaul also asked whether or not the NDA feeds people into the same 10 streams where women are allowed to apply. He further lamented that women didn’t get Permanent Commission until the Supreme Court stepped in.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with agency inputs