Women’s T20 World Cup: Pakistan wins toss against India, opts to bat first in Cape Town

The Indian women's squad, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, began their T20 World Cup campaign against arch rival Pakistan on Sunday. Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof won the toss and chose to bat, much to India captain Harmanpreet Singh's chagrin.

India will be without top batter Smriti Mandhana, who injured her finger during a warm-up match ahead of the World Cup in South Africa. Despite her absence, India will enter the competition as favourites, hoping to start their campaign on a high note. In terms of total head-to-head records, India has a 10-3 record versus its neighbours in the shorter format.

After losing the toss, Harmanpreet said, "We wanted to bat because these wickets are a bit tricky. She will be fine but we have added an extra batter for today - Harleen in there, Shikha misses out. I think these wickets will help us, we are a very good bowling side."

Pakistan's Maroof said, "We'd like to bat first. It is a dry wicket, won't change much so we'd like to put up a total. It is unlucky she is not here with us, but this is an opportunity for someone else to perform. We have the confidence because we won against India last time but conditions are different here."

Indian team includes: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

Pakistan team includes: Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali(w), Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

Also Read: How lithium discovery in J&K could pit India against China in battery tech