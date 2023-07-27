'Won't threaten masculinity..': Bengaluru man's joke about kicking out flatmate over 'Barbie' infuriates netizens

A Bengaluru-based software engineer's joke on kicking out his flatmate over Greta Gerwig’s film 'Barbie' has sparked a row on social media. The person, identified as Aanshul Sadaria, joked about getting rid of his flatmate who asked if he wanted to watch Barbie with him.

"My flatmate asked me if I wanted to watch Barbie with him. If anyone has a house (in BLR) available for rent, please let him know. Vegetarian. Doesn't smoke. Keeps his room clean," tweeted Sadaria.

His post on the film, however, did not go down well with Internet users, some of who even said that watching the film won't affect his 'masculinity'. A Twitter user wrote, "Your masculinity will not be threatened if you watch barbie". To this Sadaria said that it is an open world and he is entitled to his choices.

lol your masculinity will not be threatened if you watch barbie — is losing her mind (@jigyasa1801) July 26, 2023

"Why won't u watch it man? any valid reason? I watched it and I liked and also it didn't affect my masculinity...," another added.

A third added, "Your flatmate deserves a way better flatmate. Someone whose masculinity is not threatened by a mere movie! Or rather the idea of going to a movie. Wow!! And he thinks he did something heroic! How dillusional can a person be."

Why won't u watch it man? any valid reason?, I watched it and I liked and also it didn't affect my masculinity lol. — Shashank👨‍💻🥑💪 (@ShashanKmrr) July 27, 2023

Your flatmate deserves a way better flatmate. Someone whose masculinity is not threatened by a mere movie! Or rather the idea of going to a movie. Wow!! And he thinks he did something heroic! How dillusional can a person be — Manav (@JustAManav) July 26, 2023

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie focuses on Barbie and Ken who are expelled from the seemingly perfect Barbieland and forced to explore the real world. The film features Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir in pivotal roles. The film released on July 21 alongside Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt.

The Margot Robbie film managed to cross Rs 25 crore in India within six days of its release. Barbie collected around Rs 25.55 crore as of Wednesday. The film collected Rs 5 crore on its first Friday, Rs 6.5 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 7.15 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 2.30 crore on its first Monday, Rs 2.30 crore on its first Tuesday, and around Rs 2.30 crore on its first Wednesday.

Also Read: From Puma to 'Upma': Man buys fake branded shoe; Swiggy Instamart's reply wins the internet