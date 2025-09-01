'Won't work for a company that...': Redditor refuses to participate in AI interview, here's what netizens said

A social media user recently said that he got a call from a company to appear for a job interview, but there was a twist. The twist is that the recruiter said in the email that the first round will be through AI, along with the instructions on how to appear for the round.

He told the recruiter that he would not appear for the interview in a simple two-sentence-long email.

"I got a bite from an application. Email from a recruiter saying that the first round will be via AI and instructions on how to do it. I replied back saying thanks, but not thanks. I'm not participating in an AI interview. I wasn't rude or anything, just a simple two-sentence email," the original poster (OP) wrote in a Reddit post.

The user mentioned in his post that he is currently employed full time and that his pay is great. He added that he is bored and looking for something new, so he has been applying to a few roles. "Since I'm content where I am, I'm also very picky."

He further said that a higher-up in the company's HR department left a voicemail saying that the user can appear for a traditional interview instead if they don't want to appear for the AI interview.

"And I thought OK that's good and was about to call back. But then I thought, nah, I want this to be a message to them. You want to use AI to interview people? OK. But I won't work for a company that does this." The user also said that while his action would not have much impact, he did his bit to push back against the trend of AI interviews.

The post went viral in no time on the platform, with users backing the OP for putting his foot down.

"It's hypocritical that companies can use AI during the interview but they don't want candidates to use AI. I'm using AI," a user wrote.

"Interviews are a two-way street. AI can't tell me what it's actually like to work there, but it does send a message that they will be as impersonal as they can," a second user commented. A third user wrote: "Not all heroes wear capes!"

A fourth user commented: "I’ve done two AI interviews - didn’t have any strong feelings not to - but by the end I felt it was more about me giving my time to train the shitty AI rather than about an actual job. And I’m pretty sure I never heard back from both companies about the job, so maybe it was a scam."