World Cup 2022: Round of 16 starts with Netherlands-USA, Argentina-Australia matches; when & where to watch live telecast

The Round of 16 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will start today. The Netherlands will face the USA in the first match, while Argentina will play Australia in the second match of the knockout stage. The matches will be played at 8.30 PM IST and 12.30 AM IST.

Netherlands topped Group A and registered two wins out of three. The USA of Group B had one victory and two draws. It was in the second position in Group B.

Argentina, which got defeated in its opening match with Saudi Arabia, topped Group C after beating Mexico and Poland. Australia came second in Group D after defeating Tunisia and Denmark. It lost its match against France by 1-4.

Where to watch in India

All the matches will be live-streamed on JioCinema App and will be shown live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels.

First Match preview

The Dutch are unbeaten in their last 18 games after their elimination at Euro 2020. However, head coach Louis van Gaal acknowledged that several of his players in his squad suffering from “flu symptoms” before their crucial encounter on Saturday.

The Americans have managed just two goals so far, and Christian Pulisic was involved in both. Pulisic has been cleared to play Saturday after his injury versus Iran, but whether he's truly at 100 per cent could be the determining factor for the US.

Which teams qualified?

Group A: Netherlands (7 points), Senegal (6)

Group B: England (7), USA (5)

Group C: Argentina (6), Poland (4)

Group D: France (6), Australia (6)

Group E: Japan (6), Spain (4)

Group F: Morocco (7), Croatia (5)

Group G: Brazil (6), Switzerland (6)

Group H: Portugal (6), South Korea (4)

Round of 16: Teams, venue and timings

December 3 – Netherlands vs USA – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan (8.30 PM IST)

December 4 – Argentina vs Australia – Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan (12.30 AM IST)

December 4 – France vs Poland – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha (8.30 PM IST)

December 5 - England vs Senegal – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (12.30 AM IST)

December 5 – Japan vs Croatia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah (8.30 PM IST)

December 6 – Brazil vs South Korea – Stadium 974, Doha (12.30 AM IST)

December 6 – Morocco vs Spain – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan (8.30 PM IST)

December 7 – Portugal vs Switzerland – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (12.30 AM IST)

Schedule for the next rounds

Quarter-finals 1 and 2: Saturday, December 10

Winner Match 53 (Japan-Croatia) vs Winner Match 54 (Brazil-South Korea, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, 2 am

Winner Match 49 (Netherlands-USA) vs Winner Match 50 (Argentina-Australia), Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, 6 am

Quarter Finals 3 and 4: Sunday, December 11

Winner Match 55 (Morocco-Spain) vs Winner Match 56 (Portugal-Switzerland), Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, 2 am

Winner Match 51 (France-Poland) vs Winner Match 52 (England-Senegal), Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, 6 am

Semi-finals 1: Monday, December 14

Semi-final 1 (49/50 winner, Netherlands/USA/Argentina/Australia vs 53/54 winner, Japan/Croatia/Brazil/South Korea), Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, 6 am

Semi-finals 2: Tuesday, December 15

Semi-final 2 (51/52 winner, France/Poland/England/Senegal vs 55/56 winner, Morocco/Spain/Portugal/Switzerland), Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, 6 am

Runners-up match: Sunday, December 18

Third place playoff, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, 2 am

Final Monday, December 19

Final, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, 2 am