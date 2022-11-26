World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia players to get Rolls Royce for defeating Argentina in opening match

After defeating heavyweight and two-time FIFA World Cup champions Argentina in the opening match earlier this week, Saudi Arabian Prince Mohammed Bin Salam Al Saud has reportedly said that all the Saudi Arabian football players will be awarded a Rolls Royce Phantom each.

Saudi Arabia delivered a shocker by scoring two goals against the South American team’s one goal on Tuesday in Qatar. Messi’s men dominated the first half of the match, but Saudi Arabia scored a stunner equaliser through Saleh Al Shehri in the second half, followed by another by Salem Al Dawsari. Led by soccer sensation Lionel Messi, Argentina has been unbeaten for three years and is one of the favourites to win the 2022 tournament.

The victory against Argentina is the first time Saudi Arabia has won an opening match at the World Cup. It is also their second win in the last five appearances. The squad defeated Egypt 2-1 in the 2018 World Cup.

As per a report in UK-based Express, Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud will present each of the players with the Rolls Royce Phantom when the team returns from Qatar. The current price for the Rolls Royce Phantom in India starts from Rs 8.99 crore and goes all the way up to Rs 10.48 crore.

Argentina’s next match

Ranked No. 3 in the FIFA rankings, Argentina will take on Mexico in their next match on November 27, which will be a must-win for the team. Argentina is the only team in the group without a single point till now. If it wins against Mexico, Argentina can keep its dreams of qualifying in group 16 alive. A draw or loss would make it extremely difficult for Argentina.

Saudi Arabia’s next match

Saudi Arabia will face Poland on November 26 in their second match in Group C. Saudi Arabia, which tops the Group C with 3 points, is in an advantageous position as even a draw in this match will likely secure a spot in the knockout round.