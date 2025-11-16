‘Worst experience in India’: Korean tourist shares frightening experience after being scammed by elderly man, video goes viral

A Korean digital creator’s Instagram reel describing how he was scammed in Old Delhi has gone viral, drawing widespread attention and sparking debate on tourist safety in India. Walter K, who visited India in September, shared the experience in a candid caption titled “Worst Experience in India,” saying the incident turned what had been a positive trip into a frightening ordeal.

Walter said the trouble began when a rickshaw driver demanded Rs 3,800 for a short ride—nearly double the cost of an Uber from Agra to Delhi. But the bigger problem came when an elderly man approached him near Old Delhi, claiming to be a professor.

In the viral video, the man appears friendly, saying, “I'll show you around Old Delhi, and when I come to Korea, you show me around. How about that?” Trusting him, Walter agreed. But throughout the trip, the man made Walter pay for everything, including inflated cab and auto fares. Initially, he offered to share costs but later backed out, claiming his wife would “kill” him if he spent money.

Walter wrote that he struggled for nearly an hour and almost lost $100 (about Rs 9,000) before asking for help. A few locals intervened, confronted the scammer, and helped Walter get another rickshaw. The man fled the scene.

Reflecting on the incident, Walter said, “I was reminded once again that everywhere, there are both good and bad people.” He added, “The good people I met in India were far more than the bad ones. So even with this bad memory, I will still remember India as a good country… most importantly, I’m deeply thankful that I wasn’t hurt, that I got my money back, and that I could return safely.”

Before leaving Delhi, Walter visited Old Delhi and reflected, “Ah, what a great ending to a good memory.”

The video has sparked widespread outrage online. Many viewers expressed anger over the scam, while Indian audiences called on Delhi Police and tourism authorities to take strict action against scammers targeting foreign visitors.

The video quickly went viral, and viewers flooded the post with supportive messages. Many expressed regret over the incident, saying things like, “Oh my god, I’m so sorry for what happened. We love foreigners, but he got you really bad because he knew you’re alone traveling. I’m so sorry for what happened.”

Some added, “I’m so embarrassed as an Indian. Please be assured we all aren’t the same as this person,” while others emphasized, “Sorry this happened to you. Most of us genuinely care about visitors, and it’s sad to see situations like this.”

One viewer even invited Walter to experience the country safely, writing, “Because of one person’s actions, please don’t judge India, brother. Our nation is our pride. A few people don’t represent us, and I’m sorry if you faced anything bad. If you’re ever in India, DM me — I’ll be happy to show you the real India.”