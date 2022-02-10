'Writing With Fire': Watch how the directors reacted on their Oscar nomination

Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s documentary Writing with Fire won a nomination at the 94th Academy Awards in the Best Documentary Feature category. Thomas has shared a video of their first reaction, recorded at the moment they got the news of their Oscar nod, where both are ecstatic and in disbelief. The two directors hugged each other, as they screamed in joy along with their loved ones who too were in the room.



Rintu Thomas shared the video of their reaction on Twitter with the caption, “Oh My God!!!! Writing With Fire just got nominated for @TheAcademy Award. Oh My God!!!!!!!! #OscarNoms #WritingWithFire.”

Ghosh could be heard saying "Unbelievable,” in the video.







Writing with Fire is the only Indian film to be nominated at the 2022 Oscars. It has been nominated alongside Ascension, Attica, Flee and Summer of the Soul (Or When the Revolution Could not be Televised).

The documentary follows the journey of Khabar Lahariya, a rural newspaper run by Dalit women. They document Khabar Lahariya’s transition from print to digital in recent years. The film follows rural journalists as they get acquainted with new technology, while reporting.

Writing with Fire had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2021, where it won two awards – The Audience Award and a Special Jury Award. Since then, it has bagged more than 20 international awards.

It is the first all-India independent production to make it to the final nomination for the Academy Award. It was shortlisted from 138 documentaries globally.

In the past, two documentaries set in India have previously won Oscars for Best Documentary Short - Smile Pinki and Period: End of Sentence.